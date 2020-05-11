MOVIES

1-MIN READ

On Husband's Special Request, Neena Gupta Croons Hardeep Kaur's Himachali Folk song

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

Neena Gupta is spending quality quarantine time with husband Vivek Mehra in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand.

Neena Gupta is spending quality quarantine time with husband Vivek Mehra in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand. On Monday, the National-award winning actress shared a video of herself singing a beautiful Himachali folk song. The title of the track is, Chamba Kitni Duur, which is originally crooned by singer Harshdeep Kaur. Neena revealed that it was her husband who wanted her to sing the song.

She captioned the clip as, “Pati ki pharmaish thi toe”

On Mother’s Day, Neena had uploaded a time-worn photo featuring herself with her mom. In the throwback pic, we see Neena sitting on a pram as her mother looks over her with a smile.

She wrote, “Me and mom dhundhli yaadein,” in the caption.

On the work front, Neena featured in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan alongside her Badhaai Ho co-stars, Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao. She will next be seen in Ranveer Singh starrer ’83 and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar that stars Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor and Raghubir Yadav, among others.

Neena played Raghubir Yadav’s wife in the recently premiered series Panchayat on OTT platform. The comedy web show also features Jitendra Kumar, Faisal Malik and Chandan Roy in important roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more


