On Independence Day, Vicky Kaushal Plays 'Ae Watan' on a Veena

On the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, the entire nation, common people and celebrity alike, have flooded social media with patriotic pictures, videos and posts. But when it comes to expressing patriotism, Vicky Kaushal proves that his 'josh' has hit the highest level.

The actor took to his Instagram account to share a video of him playing the tune of 'Ae Watan' on a veena. The track is from his 2018 film Raazi in which he co-stared with Alia Bhatt.

"Ae Watan, Watan mere, abaad rahe Tu! 🇮🇳 शुक्रिया @radhikaveenasadhika ji. 😊🙏", Kaushal wrote with his video.

In the video, he can be seen playing the veena meticulously while he has worn a white kurta and Pajama. He also tagged Dr Radhika, the founder of Veena Venu Art Foundation, in his video.

Earlier in the day, he shared a video of the National Flag waving while the music of 'Yeh Jo Desh Hai Mera' from the film Swades playing in the background.

Other prominent personalities shared their wishes on their social media handles. While evergreen singer Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter to share a virtual rendition of the National Anthem Janan Gana Mana, Sara Ali Khan shared a throwback picture with a tricolour background on Instagram.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. He will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh, where he plays the titular revolutionary.