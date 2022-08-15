On Independence Day, Vivek Agnihotri Thanks CRPF Officers for 'Protecting Me During This Turmoil'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has expressed his gratitude to CRPF security officers for protecting him in the wake of death threats that he received after the release of The Kashmir Files. On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, Vivek took to Twitter to share a photo with the officers and his wife, actress-producer Pallavi Joshi. In the photo, Vivek and Pallavi are holding the national flag in their hand as they pose with CRPF officers.

Sharing the photo, Vivek tweeted: “I want to thank @crpfindia and their hard working security officers for protecting me during all this turmoil. Some of the stories I hear of their sacrifices, specially from Kashmir and Naxal areas, are so full of patriotism and courage. Salute to all our soldiers.” In March, Vivek Agnihotri was granted ‘Y’ category security with CRPF cover pan India by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

I want to thank @crpfindia and their hard working security officers for protecting me during all this turmoil. Some of the stories I hear of their sacrifices, specially from Kashmir and Naxal areas, are so full of patriotism and courage. Salute to all our soldiers. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Oj0ajgsWes — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 15, 2022

In another tweet, Vivek thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “uniting India with his vision, hard work and honesty.” He added: “No leader has ever worked so hard and delivered positive results to uplift the poor and disadvantaged. Your passion and commitment to Bharat is our strength today.”

On this day, I want to thank @narendramodi for uniting India with his vision, hard work and honesty. No leader has ever worked so hard and delivered positive results to uplift the poor and disadvantaged. Your passion and commitment to Bharat is our strength today. https://t.co/qTX2LsJIKw — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 15, 2022

Meanwhile, Vivek, whose last directorial The Kashmir Files earned critical and commercial acclaim, recently criticised Bollywood for being silent when his “small film” was going through a tough time during its release. A section of the internet had called for the boycott of The Kashmir Files for allegedly propagating hatred against Muslim community.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here