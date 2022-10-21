On Indian Idol 13, Neha Kakkar Gets Teary-Eyed as Govinda Praises Her

Popular singer Neha Kakkar recently got the biggest surprise of her life after meeting Govinda and his family. Govinda, his wife Sunita and daughter Tina visited the sets of Indian Idol 13 where Neha is a judge along with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. She was delighted to see Govinda and grooved with him on the song Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha from the film Coolie No 1. After the dance, Govinda said, “Esa dil chahiye acche artist ka ki kisika gam dekh k, takleef dekh k aapke aansoon nikal aate hai (A good artist should have a heart which makes them cry seeing other’s pain). What an artist she is, haan?”. Listening to this praise, Neha got emotional and narrated how she loved Govinda’s acting since childhood.

Sunita also appreciated Neha, saying she was a very emotional and sweet girl. The Taaron Ke Shehar singer said that she feels like a superstar today. A promo video of this episode featuring Govinda and his family was shared by Sony Entertainment Television. This episode will be aired on Diwali.

Reacting to this video, a social media user wrote that Neha has worked extremely hard to earn this praise. Another viewer appreciated the fact that Neha doesn’t shy away from expressing emotions despite being a popular celebrity.

Meanwhile, Neha also remained in the limelight for her song O Sajna, written by Jaani and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. O Sajna is the remake of the popular 90s number Maine Payal Hai Chhankai by Falguni Pathak. Neha received a lot of criticism for remaking this chartbuster. The comment section of O Sajna was filled with users lambasting Neha for spoiling this number with her rendition. Priyank Sharma and Dhanashree Verma also featured in this remake.

