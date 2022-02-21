On India's Got Talent, Magician Makes Shilpa Shetty Dangle in Air With No Support

A promo of reality show India’s Got Talent season 9 is doing the rounds on social media. In the video, a magician is seen lifting judge Shilpa Shetty in the air. At the end of the act, Shilpa is seen dangling in air without any support. The video was shared on Instagram from Sony TV’s official handle.

At the start of the video, magician BS Reddy is seen assisting Shilpa in standing on a stool. After this, they are seen placing a couple of supporting stands in front of Shilpa and holding her tight for support.

A few minutes later, the assistants removed the stool on which Shilpa was standing. The supporting stands were also removed. Once all the support was out, Shilpa was seen hanging in the air, leaving the judges, including lyricist Manoj Muntashir, shocked. The audience gave thunderous applause to the magician and his trick.

Finally, the magician puts back the supporting stands as well as the stool in their place under Shilpa, who then climbs down. This act got magician Reddy a standing ovation and the rest of the contestants were also extremely impressed. Here is the video:

The video has 1.2 lakh likes. While most people are praising the musician in the comments section, a few expressed scepticism. A person wrote, “Check the video carefully, he hid one bar behind Shilpa while adjusting the stool." Others are accusing the judges of being a party to the act. Nevertheless, the act has left an impression on everyone.

India’s Got Talent Season 9 airs on Sony TV on weekends at 8 pm. The show was earlier aired on Colors.

