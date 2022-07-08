On India's Laughter Champion, Comedian Jay Chhaniyara's Emotional Return to Small Screen

After 17 years of break, comedian Jay Chhaniyara has returned to the small screen. The comedian stood on the stage of India’s Laughter Champion and rolled the audience with his jokes. The show has Archana Purana Singh and Shekhar Suman as judges. The comedian, who is suffering from Cerebral Palsy, hails from Rajkot, Gujarat.

Jay first performed on the stage of India’s Laughter Challenge at the age of 6. When asked why it took almost 17 years to join another show, he said, “I always look for shows that offer clean comedy to the audience and I am not a fan of vulgar jokes. This show ensures that people can watch it with their families and gives a great platform to artists who aren’t well-known at the national level.”

The comedian was very happy to be back on the show with the same judges. He said, “I am having a great time shooting for India’s Laughter Champion. I am very happy that I am making a comeback after 17 years through this show. I did a show 17 years ago, India’s Laughter Challenge and once again I am getting a chance to make people laugh, and take away their stress. I am extremely happy about it.”

The farceur enjoyed the company of judges Shekar Suman and Archana Puran Singh. He told the press, “I am meeting Shekhar Suman Ji after 17 years and I was extremely excited about it. He still loves, respects, and adores me the way he used to do 17 years ago. I am glad he liked my performance and he told me that I made my comeback with the same enthusiasm.”

He further added that Shekar Suman Ji said to him, “You are a 28-year-old grownup man but for me, you will always be an 8-year-old kid.”

Nothing has changed in the show, which was once admired by all. Rochelle Rao is hosting India’s Laughter Challenge. Rochelle welcomed the guest. This season will feature various guests like Ravi Gupta from Uttar Pradesh, Rasik Maharaj and Viksit Maharaj from Gujarat, Sidhant Lama from Siliguri, and Akhtar Hindustani from Indore.

Jay suffers from Cerebral Palsy, which is a group of disorders. The illness affects the movements, posture, and muscle tone of the patient. It is caused by an injury to a developing and immature brain.

