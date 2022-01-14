On Insta, Kangana Ranaut, Sister Rangoli Chandel's never-seen-before Childhood Pics

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has shared several childhood pictures of herself and sister Rangoli Chandel on her Instagram account. These pictures are from the time when Kangana and Rangoli were in school. In some of these pictures, the parents of the two sisters can also be seen.

Sharing a picture with her mother, Kangana wrote: “Ha ha… Must be class 9th … Year 2000".

The next picture is that of her sister Rangoli and their father. In this picture, Rangoli seems to be holding a phone while both she and her father look at it. Sharing this

picture Kangana wrote, “Rangoli and papa… Rangs see what I found".

The third picture is of Rangoli in a purple suit. Tagging Rangoli in the picture, Kangana wrote: “ha ha".

The next picture is of Rangana’s school time. Posting the picture, the Padma Shree awardee said, “School days …that’s me and my best friend Nancy from class 2nd". The actor has shared some pictures of her childhood in the past as well.

Not long ago, Kangana found herself in the eye of a storm after she equated India’s independence movement with “alms" and said that the country got real freedom only after 2014. Her statement often court controversies.

