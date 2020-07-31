On International Friendship Day Ananya Panday Says Her 'Girls Come First', See Pics

Actress Ananya Panday is celebrating International Friendship day in a nostalgic way. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress dedicated an Instagram post to her closest buddies. She shared a series of images featuring her with her girl gang.

The photos range from her childhood days to current times. She posted some never-seen-before photos and tagged her girlfriends in them.

While sharing the post, Ananya wrote, "Worse comes to worst, my girls come first #FriendshipDay with my OGs."

Ananya was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She is set to appear opposite Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli directed by Maqbool Khan. The upcoming romantic action will see Jaideep Ahlawat and Satish Kaushik in important roles.

Ananya is also gearing up for a Dharma Productions project alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will make her Telugu debut in Puri Jagannadh's yet-untitled project. Vijay Deverakonda, who will be headlining the film, took up mixed martial arts for his character who is a tough fighter. The film is produced under Puri Connects and also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali and Getup Srinu in key roles.