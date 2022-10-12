On International Girl Child Day, Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Post Wins Hearts

Global icon Priyanka Nick Jonas has shared an insightful post on International Girl Child Day. Her post has won the hearts of her followers. Highlighting the disadvantages girls deal with, she wrote, “Today is #InternationalDayOfTheGirl… and although it’s a day that is being recognised, there is so much that still needs to be done to improve the lives of girls across the world.”

The Desi girl said that challenges like education, physical and mental well-being, and the protections needed from child marriage and gender-based violence are among a few of the matters that need to be worked on.

“The fundamental right to CHOOSE, to LEARN, and to LEAD, should be THEIRS,” she said. In her post, the actress praised UNICEF for their constant aid. She wrote, “Every single day, @unicef is working to make sure every girl can access all her rights, including Quality and dignified health care, Freedom from child marriage, Protection from violence, and Skills for the future.”

Recently, Priyanka travelled to an unknown location to celebrate the birthday of her beau, Nick Jonas. Back in July, the duo celebrated PeeCee's birthday with loved ones. Numerous videos and photos of the bash went viral on social media.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has the Russo Brothers' Amazon series Citadel, a romantic drama It's All Coming Back to Me, and the Bollywood movie Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here