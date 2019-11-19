On International Men's Day, Salman Khan Shares Secrets to Being Dabangg
Salman Khan and 'Dabangg 3' team shared a contest on social media on the occasion of International Men's Day 2019 and in the video posted on Twitter, Salman shared the secrets to being Dabangg.
Dabangg 3 cast
International Men’s Day is celebrated across the globe on November 19. It was founded in 1999 by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, who was a history professor at the University of the West Indies in Trinidad & Tobago.
Salman Khan and Dabangg 3 team shared a contest on social media on the occasion and in the video posted on Twitter, Salman revealed the secrets to being Dabangg. He described a DABANGG man as 'Daring, Awesome, Badass Aur Nautankiiz ka Gazab Gathbandhan'. Arbaaz and Sonakshi claim in the video that if a person has such qualities their name should be shared by their loved ones. The winner will take home a special badge of honour. Check out the video and the contest posted by Salman on International Men's Day below:
This International Men's Day, nominate one special man at a time using @SKFilmsOfficial & #Dabangg3BadgeofHonour to give them the Dabangg 3 badge of honour.@BeingSalmanKhan @arbaazSkhan @sonakshisinha @saieemmanjrekar @PDdancing @KicchaSudeep @nikhil_dwivedi @saffronbrdmedia pic.twitter.com/0XvBaTdghh— Salman Khan Films (@SKFilmsOfficial) November 19, 2019
As per the official website of International Men’s Day, the demand for a day to celebrate men began around 1960, as an equivalent to International Women’s Day on March 8. The New York Times even reported on February 24, 1969, that “Many men have been agitating privately to make February 23 International Men’s Day.” Finally, after several years of planning, November 19 was finally officiated as International Men’s Day.
Indian men's advocate Uma Challa, who is also a single mother of two, introduced this concept in India in 2007. She was unaware how the date of IMD had come into being, but believed that men need to be celebrated after being exposed to incidents of shocking male abuse in the country.
