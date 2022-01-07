On Irrfan Khan's Birth Anniversary, a Rare Throwback of the Actor With Director Anurag Bas

It is still hard to believe that it’s been almost two years since Irrfan Khan left us. Because of his brilliant performances and unmatchable acting skills, he left a rich legacy that will stay with us forever. If Irrfan Khan would have been alive, today would have been his 55th birthday. On the late actor’s birth anniversary, a fan page dedicated to throwback photos of Bollywood stars shared a rare picture of Irrfan with filmmaker Anurag Basu.

The pair worked together on a couple of projects that ranged from TV shows to films. In the blast from the past, a much younger Irrfan Khan can be seen sporting a blue shirt and laughing with all his heart. Standing next to him is Anurag Basu, who can also be seen smiling in the picture.

Irrfan Khan had featured in the suspense-thriller series Saturday Suspense, a few episodes of which were directed/produced by Anurag Basu. Anurag also directed the late actor in the 2007 film Life In A… Metro.

See the throwback photo of Irrfan Khan and Anurag Basu here:

Irrfan Khan died on April 29 in 2020 after battling cancer. After Irrfan Khan’s death, Anurag Basu told news agency PTI that he had worked with the renowned actor ‘a lot on television.’

He said, ‘I have done some of my best work in television with Irrfan. People just know that we have worked in Life In a Metro but we have worked together a lot on television. Irrfan is a unique actor. He has created a space for himself on his own here and in Hollywood. Nobody can take that space from him. There is no other actor like Irrfan Khan and there will be no one like him. He was unique.'

Irrfan Khan was known for his performances in critically-acclaimed films like The Namesake, Paan Singh Tomar, Haider, Maqbool, Piku and The Lunchbox.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.