On J Jayalalithaa's Birth Anniversary, Kangana Ranaut's New Thalaivi Still Goes Viral

Kangana Rananut has raised anticipation around her J Jayalalithaa biopic yet again as a new look of the actress in a younger version of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was revealed on social media. February 24 marks the birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa and the new look of Kangana from Thalaivi has been released on the special occasion.

In the new image, Kangana is seen wearing a simple white saree with black and red border as she ties her hair in a neat bun. She also sports a bindi on her forehead as she smiles for the camera. The new pic only raises our anticipation about Thalaivi, all set to release on June 26. The new image sees Kangana as a 30-something Jayalalithaa as she forays into politics.

Check out the new still of Kangana as Jayalalithaa from Thalaivi below:

Here's a picture of Kangana alongside Jayalalithaa:

Thalaivi is a biopic of Jayalalithaa, who was a filmstar and renowned dancer before she forayed politics, and went onto become Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Thalaivi will release in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. It is being directed by AL Vijay.

Apart from learning Tamil for Thalaivi, Kangana enrolled herself in Bharatnatyam classes for her role as Jayalalithaa. She is also reported to have spent hours on prosthetic makeup sessions.

