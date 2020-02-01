On Jackie Shroff's Birthday, Tiger and Ayesha Wish The 'Bhidu' of Bollywood in Unique Style

Actor Jackie Shroff ringed in his 63rd birthday on Saturday, and friends and family posted some adorable wishes for the ‘Bhidu’ of Bollywood.

His son Tiger shared a throwback picture of his dad from his younger times and wrote praises for him in a note which read, “Prob won’t ever be as cool,talented, good looking, effortless,loved(list goes on)as you! But one things for sure you’ll never be as proud of me as i am of you. Happy birthday dad.”

His wife Ayesha shared a major throwback picture of him with their daughter Krishna. The picture seems to be have taken during a shot break on the sets of a film. For the picture, she wrote, “Happy birthday kiddo!!! May this year be the BEST EVER!!!”

However, the biggest and the best birthday wish seems to have come from filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who introduced him as a cast in his upcoming cop movie Sooryavanshi, which stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. In his caption wrote, “Just when you thought you knew all the characters of Our Cop Universe...Presenting to you The Man Himself...JACKIE SHROFF... And...Surprise Abhi bhi baaki hai mere Dost.”

Originally named Jai Kishan Kakubhai ‘Jackie’ Shroff, the veteran has been in the Bollywood industry for almost four decades now (as of 2017). The actor got his breakthrough with Subhash Ghai’s flick Hero. Last seen in the 2019 Romeo Akbar Walter, he will also star in Prasthanam, Hindi remake of the Tamil film with the same name, with Sanjay Dutt and Ali Fazal.

