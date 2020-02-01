On Jackie Shroff's Birthday, Tiger and Ayesha Wish The 'Bhidu' of Bollywood in Unique Style

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Soya Protein
  • Soya Fibre Cheaper
  • Some Alcoholic Beverages Cheaper
  • Skimmed Milk Cheaper
  • Tuna Bait Cheaper
  • Agro-animal Based Products Cheaper
  • Raw Sugar Cheaper
  • Fuse, Chemicals, Plastics Cheaper
  • Purified Terepthalic Acid Cheaper
  • Lightweight-coated Paper Cheaper
  • Consumers Have to Shell More for Chemicals
  • Auto Parts to be More Expensive
  • Fans, Tableware Prices to Increase
  • Kitchenware Prices to Rise
  • Medical Equipment Costlier
  • Furniture to be More Expensive
  • Footwear Prices to Go Up
  • Cigarettes, tobacco products to cost more
  • Income Tax Slabs Revised
  • Sensex down 680 pts, Nifty by 200 pts
  • Nominal GDP Growth Pegged at 10%
  • Govt to Disinvest in LIC
  • Remaining Stakes in IDBI Bank to be Sold
  • A Tax Payer Charter in Statute
  • Insurance Cover Raised to Rs 5 Lakh
  • India to Host G20 Presidency
  • Common Eligibility Test for Non-gazetted Posts
  • Rs 4,400 Cr to States for Clean Air
  • Rs 85,000 cr for SCs, Rs 53,700 cr for STs
  • Rs 28,600 Cr to be Allocated for Women Programs
  • Power Renewable Energy Sector to Get Rs 22,000 Cr
  • 100 More Airports to Come Up
  • 5 Measures for Indian Railways
  • Sensex up 55.67 pts, Nifty at 11975.90
  • Agri Stocks Trade with Healthy Gains
  • New Scheme NIRVIC to be Launched
  • Gold Reclaims Rs 41,000 Mark
  • 3.6 Crores for Jal Jeevan Mission
  • New Education Policy Soon
  • NABARD Refinance Scheme to be Expanded
  • Krishi UDAAN Scheme to be Launched
  • Farmers Income Will Double by 2022
  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
News18 » Movies
2-min read

On Jackie Shroff's Birthday, Tiger and Ayesha Wish The 'Bhidu' of Bollywood in Unique Style

On jackie's birthday, son Tiger and wife Ayeha shared some never seen before pictures of the actor from his younger days.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2020, 4:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
On Jackie Shroff's Birthday, Tiger and Ayesha Wish The 'Bhidu' of Bollywood in Unique Style
On jackie's birthday, son Tiger and wife Ayeha shared some never seen before pictures of the actor from his younger days.

Actor Jackie Shroff ringed in his 63rd birthday on Saturday, and friends and family posted some adorable wishes for the ‘Bhidu’ of Bollywood.

His son Tiger shared a throwback picture of his dad from his younger times and wrote praises for him in a note which read, “Prob won’t ever be as cool,talented, good looking, effortless,loved(list goes on)as you! But one things for sure you’ll never be as proud of me as i am of you. Happy birthday dad.”

His wife Ayesha shared a major throwback picture of him with their daughter Krishna. The picture seems to be have taken during a shot break on the sets of a film. For the picture, she wrote, “Happy birthday kiddo!!! May this year be the BEST EVER!!!”

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy birthday kiddo!!! May this year be the BEST EVER!!!❤️❤️❤️ @apnabhidu @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff A post shared by Ayesha Shroff (@ayeshashroff) on

However, the biggest and the best birthday wish seems to have come from filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who introduced him as a cast in his upcoming cop movie Sooryavanshi, which stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. In his caption wrote, “Just when you thought you knew all the characters of Our Cop Universe...Presenting to you The Man Himself...JACKIE SHROFF... And...Surprise Abhi bhi baaki hai mere Dost.”

Originally named Jai Kishan Kakubhai ‘Jackie’ Shroff, the veteran has been in the Bollywood industry for almost four decades now (as of 2017). The actor got his breakthrough with Subhash Ghai’s flick Hero. Last seen in the 2019 Romeo Akbar Walter, he will also star in Prasthanam, Hindi remake of the Tamil film with the same name, with Sanjay Dutt and Ali Fazal.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram