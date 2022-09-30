On Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Nora Fatehi, Amruta Khanvilkar's Marathi Mulgi Avatar

Another season of the dance reality show called Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is back with fresh dancing contestants. The show premiered on September 3 and it has received so much love from the fans.

The teaser of the latest episode has been shared by the official account of Colors TV on Instagram. The video shows Nora Fatehi and Amruta Khanvilkar grooving to the Marathi song in a typical Marathi Mulgi attire. The video has received over 60,000 views on the video within just a day.

Nora was seen wearing a monochrome dark green saree with an embellished full sleeves blouse, a Marathi Nath and a high pony. On the other hand, Amruta was seen in a proper desi avatar and wore a traditional Marathi green dhoti saree with a contrasting orange blouse.

According to sources, this weekend, actress Rashmika Mandana will support contestant Shilpa Shinde on one of the popular celebrity dance reality shows, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Shilpa broke down in one of the earlier episodes of the show while discussing the difficulties she faced as a result of a lack of family support in her life.

Rashmika Mandanna, who will appear as a guest on the show, maintains her persona as a star with a golden heart after learning this. In the upcoming episode, the Pushpa actor decides to watch Shilpa’s entire performance from the contestants’ family area which brings smiles to everyone’s faces.

Shilpa Shinde’s brother paid a visit to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 after the request of judge Madhuri Dixit Nene in the previous episode. The Bollywood diva attempted to reconcile Shilpa and her family by inviting her brother Ashutosh to the show. Ashutosh Shinde not only apologised to Shilpa on behalf of the entire family but also carried a rakhi with him because she hadn’t tied him a rakhi in a couple of years.

Shilpa accepted his apologies but declined to tie the rakhi around her brother’s wrist, stating that love should come from within and that she would do it when she felt like it.

