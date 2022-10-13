Jimin's Birthday: 10 Adorable Pictures Of the BTS Member That Will Leave Your Hearts Fluttering

BTS’ Jimin has given fans innumerable memories over the years- from his hilarious moments to his solo songs. He has released three solo tracks with BTS: Lie in 2016, Serendipity in 2017, and Filter in 2020, and all of these have been massive hits among the audience. However, fans often find themselves resisting pictures of Jimin from fan events, variety shows, and concerts, and gushing over them.

While his heart-fluttering smile lights up our day instantly, his choice of fashion and his adorable poses just add the cherry on the icing. As BTS’ Jimin turns a year older today, let’s take a look at some pictures that left the ARMY gushing.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over this picture of Jimin in a tiger-printed headband and bow.

jimin wearing a tiger headband and bow pic.twitter.com/kZD8BGjxIS — jimin pics (@parkjiminpics) October 7, 2022

We don’t know about you, but we’re totally getting those prom vibes here.

K-pop singer has always been the Go-To person for all the BTS members.

Just another day of him giving us lessons on aesthetics.

Jimin made heads turn with his impeccable fashion style.

He has definitely mastered the art of keeping his fans glued to their screens.

Jimin, doing what he does best – raising the heat!

The pop sensation definitely knows how to keep that style game on.

Only Jimin can make a prison jumpsuit look cool.

Jimin, one of the most cherished members of BTS, has been ruling the masses with his soulful vocals.

News18.com wishes Jimin a very happy birthday.

