1-MIN READ

On Jr NTR's Birthday, Dabboo Ratnani Shares Actor's Pic Flaunting 6-Pack Abs

Jr NTR

Jr NTR is celebrating his birthday today. Take a look at an unseen pic of the Telugu star from the past.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 20, 2020, 7:36 AM IST
Jr NTR has turned a year older on Wednesday. The Telugu movie star's first look from the upcoming movie RRR was eagerly awaited by the fans but the makers had recently shared, through an official statement, that a glimpse of the actor or any special teaser from the SS Rajamouli directorial will not be releasing on the occasion. Fans were dismayed over the announcement.

However, here's a reason to rejoice. The Telugu star's fans are in for a treat as celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani has shared a hitherto unseen pic of Jr NTR flaunting his six pack abs to wish him happy birthday.

Dabboo posted the picture on Tuesday evening and the snap has been going viral on social media, with netizens crushing hard on Jr NTR's chiseled body and good looks. In the pic while Jr NTR shows off his perfect physique, he also wears a blue denim jeans. You can't take eyes off Jr NTR in this epic throwback snap in which he looks a handsome hunk.

Jr NTR's personal trainer Lloyd Stevens also shared the picture on his social media handle.


