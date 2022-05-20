On Jr NTR’s Birthday, Meet The ‘Jai-Veeru’ of Tollywood - Ram Charan and Jr NTR

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JR NTR: When we talk about on screen friendship, the first name that comes in mind is of Jai and Veeru from the iconic movie Sholay. Played by Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, their bromance still gives us major friendship goals.

Recently we witnessed the same camaraderie between two superstars of Telugu Cinema, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, in SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

As Jr NTR celebrates his birthday on May 20, here’s a look at his relationship with Ram Charan and times they have spoken about each other:

Coming from the film backgrounds, both Ram Charan and Jr NTR were said to have a rivalry.

Ram comes from the Allu-Konidela family of Telugu Cinema’s superstars and film producers. He is the son of Megastar Chiranjeevi and is related to Pushpa fame Allu Arjun.

Jr NTR is the grandson of actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, NT Rama Rao. Born as Tarak, it is said that NT Rama Rao renamed him as Jr NTR.

But things have changed post RRR.

In an interview to film critic Anupama Chopra, Jr NTR admitted to have been rivals for over 30 years, but how things have changed now and that they are “best friends.”

RRR is the first movie both the actors have worked together.

Tweeting a heartfelt note in March with the headline ‘I’m touched beyond words…’, Jr NTR wrote” [Ram] Charan, my brother, I can’t imagine acting in RRR without you… No one else could have done justice to the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju. Not only RRR but Bheem would have been incomplete without you. Thank you for being the fire to my water.”

Talking about their friendship, Ram Charan had revealed that it all started when they first met during a celebrity cricket match. Ram said that RRR gave them an opportunity to know each other better.

During the promotion of RRR, they were often seen appreciating each other. Ram went on to Thank God for giving him brother like Jr NTR.

