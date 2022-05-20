On Jr NTR's Birthday, Watch Killer Dance Moves of Tollywood Heartthrob That Will Make You Groove

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JR NTR: RRR star Jr NTR turns a year older. He’s not only a great actor but is also known for his dance moves. The actor, who is celebrating his 39th birthday today, has often proved that with each passing year, his energy has only been increasing. His sensational dance steps always manage to etch a place in our memories. On his birthday, let’s take a look at his best dance performances so far:

Natu Natu (RRR)

This song from the blockbuster movie RRR became a sensational hit with thousands of people making reels on the trending step that Jr NTR did with his co-star Ram Charan in the movie. Not only were the steps energetic but also properly coordinated and well-choreographed.

Vayasunami (Kantri)

This song featured Hansika Motani opposite Jr NTR and had a bunch of romantic and energetic steps. However, Jr NTR seemed to carry out all the steps with ease and owned the stage in this song. The vibrant, colorful set in the music video only added to the aesthetic of the song, making it an iconic dance song.

Temper (Temper)

This song from the movie Temper features Kajal Aggarwal opposite Jr NTR. He performs all his dance moves with such vigour that the song was considered to be a hit as soon as the official video released. The modern setup and the cool outfits made the music video a whole lot of entertaining.

Love Debba (Nanaku Prematho)

This song features Jr NTR alongside Rakul Preet Singh. The actor performs amazing footsteps and shows that his talent of dancing well only improves day by day. The coordination between Rakul and Jr NTR is commendable in this song.

Nachore Nachore (Yamdonga)

This song features Jr NTR performing his dance moves with such suave.

The way he smoothly slides on the floor from one end to the other is what made this song so famous and the steps to die for.

