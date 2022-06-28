On Kajal Aggarwal’s 37th Birthday, Warm Wishes From Keerthy Suresh, Raashi Khanna, Others Pour In

New mom Kajal Aggarwal celebrated her birthday yesterday with her close friends and family by her side. The day was extra special for her as it was her first birthday post-giving birth to her son Neil. The Singham actress shared glimpses of her pre-birthday celebration on social media and it was all about food. On her birthday, Kajal received a whole lot of love and warm wishes from her friends and fans on social media.

Many of her film industry friends have also posted beautiful birthday wishes on their social media accounts. Actor Raashii Khanna tweeted, “Wish you all things wonderful, may the coming year be the best one yet! Happy birthday.”

Wish you all things wonderful @MsKajalAggarwal ♥️

May the coming year be the best one yet! Happy birthday pic.twitter.com/1TtxPItHVs — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) June 19, 2022

Rakul Preet Singh posted a throwback snap of herself with Kajal with the caption, “Stay the vibrant self always”.

Keerthy Suresh posted a beautiful photo of Kajal looking all gorgeous on her Instagram story where she wrote, “Wishing you and your family a gorgeous year ahead. Special hugs to Neil.”

Reacting to Keerthy’s wish, Kajal wrote on her Instagram story: “Thank you aunty Kitty. Lots of love right back. Come meet us soon.”

A day after her birthday, Kajal posted a super adorable photo of herself with her baby. She looks pretty in a red outfit. Sharing the photo, she wrote: “19.06.22 #myprecious #munchkinbabyK #bestbirthdayever with my little bubs. Thank you so much for all the love, warmth and heartfelt wishes!”

Kajal has taken a break from her acting projects to spend more time with her baby. She most recently starred alongside Dulquer Salmaan in the romantic comedy Hey Sinamika and Chiranjeevi’s Acharya.

