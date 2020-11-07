On Kamal Haasan's Birthday, Daughters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan Post Throwback Pics with 'Bapuji'

Veteran actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan turned 66 today. His daughters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan made the day even more special for their 'Bapuji' by sharing old photos with him on social media.

Actress-singer Shruti Haasan took to Instagram to wish her father with a cute throwback picture on the occasion. The black and white photo is from Shruti's childhood, showing a young Kamal Haasan holding his elder daughter in his arms.

"Happy birthday to my Bapuji, Appa, daddy dearest @ikamalhaasan may this year be another memorable one in your library of splendid years can’t wait to see all you have in store for the world," Shruti wrote. Take a look:

Akshara shared a picture showing a bearded Kamal Haasan, calling him her "friend, my amazing father, and a legend."

Kamal Haasan, who is now also a politician, greeted his fans on his birthday. Videos on social media showed the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party chief in his car outside his residence, waving to fans and supporters.