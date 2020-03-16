On Kapil Sharma Show, Akshay Kumar Hilariously Asks Mumbai Police to 'Hire' Kareena Kapoor

It's no secret that Kareena Kapoor Khan is called the gossip queen of Bollywood. The actress, who recently debuted on Instagram after repeated requests from her fans for several years, is known to have all the latest updates of the Tinseltown.

Even though she joined the social media platform only recently, she's been keeping a tab on all the happenings and rumours in the industry for the longest time. Now the claims have been further corroborated by Sooryavanshi team Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar, who has time and again taken a dig at the actress for being a big gossiper.

During their appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Rohit and Karan made some hilarious revelations about Kareena's gossiping nature.

Reacting to Karan’s earlier allegations that Kareena was the gossip queen of Bollywood, Rohit said, “But it’s correct about Kareena. I have experienced it myself. I held a meeting with Shah Rukh Khan in the night for Chennai Express. Nobody knew about it. I think only Karan (Johar) knew about it. The next morning, I went to Kareena’s house. (She said), ‘You met Shah Rukh?’”

“She (Kareena) knows everything. Genuinely.” Akshay Kumar told the Mumbai Police personnel sitting in the audience, “I'd like to say to the Mumbai Police to hire her.”

“I feel she (Kareena) has a business of CCTV," Karan chimed in eagerly. "It seems she has installed CCTV cameras in people’s houses. And she seems to have a console through which she can see what’s happening in the industry. There’s not a single information about India and the industry that doesn’t reach her house.”

Rohit agreed, “It’s true about Bebo. I’ve experienced it.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Her film Angrezi Medium will be re-released in theatres once the threat of coronavirus subsides.