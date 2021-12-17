On Kapil Sharma Show, Akshay Kumar Jokes, 'Main Taimur Ke Bacche Ke Sath Bhi...'; Sara Ali Khan's Reaction

Akshay Kumar is well known for his fitness as well as his brilliant sense of comic timing. The actor often steals the show with his witty one-liners. The same will be on display in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Akshay, Sara Ali Khan and director Aanand L Rai will be promoting their upcoming film Atrangi Re on the show this Sunday. A new promo for the episode was released on YouTube by Sony TV, and promises to be a fun-filled ride for the viewers.

The promo starts with Akshay performing a couple of magic tricks with the title track of his film Gabbar Is Back playing in the background. Everyone, including judge Archana Puran Singh, Aanand, and Sara clapped in unison as Akshay leaves the viewers stunned.

Kapil Sharma took a dig at the number of Akshay’s films this year. He joked that he first thought that the actor’s films were promoted in his show, but now it seems that his show gets promoted in between his films. The hilarious reference prompts the audience to burst into laughter.

For the show, Sara wore a banarsi brocade lehenga with a shining black blouse and a chunni. The 26-year-old actress also shook a leg with Akshay on the hit Hindi chartbuster Ishq Hai Suhana from Govinda’s film Coolie No. 1.

In the promo for the upcoming episode, Kapil also highlighted the massive age difference between Sara and Akshay. He joked that the 54-year-old actor has worked with Sara’s grandmother Sharmila Tagore, and her father Saif Ali Khan. Adding on to it, Kapil remarked that he has heard a rumour that Akshay will also be seen in a love triangle with Saif’s four-year-old son Taimur and another actress in future.

Akshay couldn’t control his smile at the witty remark. He replied in an equal comic manner that he would also like to work with Taimur’s children. This was followed by another round of laughter.

Atrangi Re, also starring Dhanush, will release on OTT on December 24.

