On Kapil Sharma Show, Kiara Advani Reveals The Kind of Partner She Wants

Actress Kiara Advani and actor Sidharth Malhotra are getting a lot of love from the audience since the release of their film ‘Shershaah’ and the two actors are enjoying the success of their film. Kiara has made a special place for herself in Bollywood in a small period. She became popular among the youngsters with Kabir Singh, and now with the success of ‘Shershaah’, she is on the top of the world. Recently, she was seen in “The Kapil Sharma Show" with her rumoured boyfriend and co-actor Sidharth.

The star had a great time and a laughing ride on the show. Kapil asked some questions that the audience also wanted to know the answers to. The host of the show asked the kind of man Kiara would like to have in her life and if his profession matters. The actress surprised everyone with her answer. Kiara said that it would be great if the man was also an actor.

The answer came as a surprise to Kapil as well. There have been reports and rumours that Kiara and Sidharth are dating but neither has denied nor accepted it. Kiara does consider Sidharth one of her closest friends and the chemistry between the two was visible on screen recently. Not just that, the two have also been often spotted together.

In ‘Shershaah’, Sidharth played the role of Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. It has been more than 20 days since the release of the film and it is still receiving love and praise from the fans.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here