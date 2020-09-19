On Kapil Sharma's Show, Ashutosh Rana Reveals He Confessed His Feelings for Renuka Shahane with a Poem

Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane have opened up about how their love story began, on this week's episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The couple revealed they had met through their mutual friend, actress Rajeshwari Sachdeva, at the premiere of director Hansal Mehta's debut film, Jayate.

Director Ravi Rai was to make a show with the two and Ashutosh had asked him for Renuka's number, saying that he wanted to wihs her on Dussehra. Ravi had warned Ashutosh that Renuka doesn't pick up unknown numbers or check her phone after 10pm, reported Mumbai Mirror.

"I left a wish on her answering machine, with my name but not my number, hoping she'll find a way to contact me,” Ashutosh said on the show. Next day, his sister informed that Renuka had called back to wish him.

The actor also revealed that he was afraid of confessing his feelings for Renuka for fear of rejection. So he recited a poem to tell her that he loves her. "I narrated her a poem which required an answer in the end. She paused for a second and finally confessed that she was in love with me too," he recounts.

The couple has been married for 19 years and have two boys together. Renuka often shares happy pictures with her family on social media.