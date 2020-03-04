On Kapil Sharma's Show, Ramayan's Arun Govil Admits He Felt Itchy Just Looking at the Costumes

Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri, stars from the iconic mythological show, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend. The actors will be seen revealing many unheard stories from their time on the sets of the legendary show.

The actors shot for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show on February 26. Archana Puran Singh even went live with the guests on the official Facebook page of Sony TV.

In a recent promo shared by the channel, host Kapil Sharma is seen asking some 'most asked rumoured questions' to the guests. He asks them if they ever felt itchy while wearing those heavy costumes, crowns and carrying bow and arrow. Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram in the show, says that there was a time when they felt itchy by just seeing the costumes.

Deepika, who played the role of Sita, said people never greeted her with a 'hi' or a 'hello' but bowed down before her with folded hands. Sunil, who played the role of Laxman, jokes about the time when people learnt that their Hanuman (played by Dara Singh) is a Punjabi.

Check out the promo here:

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, which first aired between January 1987 and July 1988, was a huge hit and achieved the cult status. Later, Ramayan was re-created on the small screen by many other production houses, but they couldn't match up with the iconic status of the original.

