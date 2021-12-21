On Karan Johar's Swayamvar Question, Sara Ali Khan Stumps Everyone With This Response

Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush-starrer Atrangi Re starts streaming on Disney+Hotstar on December 24. Hence, the star cast of the film is busy promoting with full zeal.

Recently, Sara and Dhanush were on Karan Johar’s show, Koffee Shots With Karan, for the promotion of their film. Sara was seen talking about her Swayamvar in a promo of the show. Karan asked Sara to name four people she would want to have in her Swayamvar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Answering this question, Sara named Ranveer Singh, Vijay Devarkonda, Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan. After this Karan adds that all their wives are watching. Sara immediately adds, “Hopefully, the husbands are watching too". The answer shocked Dhanush and he, too, started laughing. This promo of Koffee Shots With Karan is all over social media.

Looks like both Sara and Dhanush had a lot of fun shooting this episode, and now the audience can’t wait to see it. The promo starts with Karan introducing the actors. Then while talking to Karan, Dhanush talks about his habit of talking less and says that he does not know how much he can add to the show but he is looking forward to having some fun.

Karan asks Dhanush that if one morning, he wakes up as Rajnikanth what will he do? Dhanush says that he would like to stay as Rajinikanth. This is not the first time Sara was a part of Karan’s chat show. She, earlier, came to Koffee With Karan accompanied by her father and Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. This was Dhanush’s first appearance on Karan Johar’s show.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.