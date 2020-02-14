Take the pledge to vote

On Kareena Kapoor's Show, Saif Ali Khan Says Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma are Acing Marriage

Saif Ali Khan, who was last seen Jawaani Jaaneman, has recently appeared on his actor-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show 104.8 Ishq What Women Want.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 14, 2020, 7:37 AM IST
On Kareena Kapoor's Show, Saif Ali Khan Says Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma are Acing Marriage
Saif Ali Khan, who was last seen Jawaani Jaaneman, recently appeared on his actor-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show 104.8 Ishq What Women Want.

On the show, Kareena asked really tricky questions to which Saif responded with the ease he is known for.

When asked to name a couple, who are acing marriage, Saif said, “I like Virat and Anushka. I think they are a really balanced couple. Maybe it's because you know my parents (Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore) had a similar balance so I appreciate that like a movie star and a cricketer”.

Immediately, Kareena exclaimed saying that not only Virat and Anushka, they (Saif and Kareena) are also doing well in marriage. Saif’s reply was, “It’s not good to praise yourself. We are at least setting some kind of goals in some way”.

Kareena also quizzed Saif on what he thinks about people idolising their married life. Saif said, “I think people should be respected for what they are known for. Idolise is a really strong word. I mean, we are just like normal people in a relationship”.

Saif feels that celebrity relationships can get quite challenging some times, “You are working with attractive people and you are travelling the world. To maintain a healthy relationship in those circumstances is a little hard and anyone who has done it with grace deserves respect”.

Watch the full interview here:

Professionally, Kareena will next be seen in Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan.

