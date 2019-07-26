On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Sidharth Malhotra Looks Forward to Playing Captain Vikram Batra in Shershah

As India celebrates 20 years of Kargil victory on July 26, actor Sidharth Malhotra remembered Captain Vikram Batra, saying he wants to make the martyr's family happy by doing full justice to his role in the biopic Shershaah.

Captain Vikram Batra laid down his life in the service of nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999. Because of his bravery, Batra was referred to as 'Sher Shah' (Lion King). Also, the Kargil hero was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest war-time gallantry award.

For Sidharth, it is not easy to step into the shoes of Vikram Batra because he feels there is a "huge responsibilty" on his shoulders.

"More than interesting, it is more of a responsibility to bring back his glory on screen. He sacrificed his life for our nation, so I can never take this project for granted. I met his parents and his brother - they are so attached to him emotionally. I hope I don't let them down. Apart from business aspect, I hope we make a film that does justice to Mr. Batra's glory and eventually makes his family happy," Sidharth told IANS.

The movie is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, and is directed by Vishnu Varadhan from a story written by Sandeep Srivastava.

Before Shershaah, Sidharth will be seen in Jabariya Jodi with Parineeti Chopra, the promotions of which are on in full swing.

Read: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra Try Delhi's 'Fire Paan' and Their Reactions are Epic

Follow @News18Movies for more