On Karnataka Teachers' Exam Card, A Sunny Leone Photo; Probe Ordered

A candidate, who appeared for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) exam, found herself in an embarrassing situation after her admit card was found to have a lewd picture of Sunny Leone and not hers. The admit card’s photograph was shared on social media and the state education department has ordered a probe into the matter.

The Karnataka Congress social media chairperson BR Naidu shared the snapshot and alleged that the state education department was responsible for printing Sunny Leone’s picture instead of the candidate’s image on the hall ticket.

Naidu captioned the photograph in Kannada that translated, “In the teacher’s recruitment hall ticket, instead of the candidate’s photo, the education department had printed the photo of Blue Film actress Sunny Leone. What can we expect from the party which watched blue films inside the assembly.” He further said that if BC Nagesh wanted to see blue films, he could hang such photos for himself instead of using the education department.

According to India Today, Nagesh replied to these allegations and his office issued a statement saying, “Candidate has to upload a photo. The system takes whatever photo they attach to the file. When we asked the candidate if she put Sunny Leone’s photo on her admit card, she said her husband’s friend uploaded her information.”

The Karnataka Education Department will be filing an FIR after investigating the matter. The candidate is reportedly from Chikkamagaluru city in Karnataka. Explaining the incident, the Public Department said, “It is neither the government nor the education department’s fault in this.”

KARTET was conducted on November 6 and the exam had a total of 781 centres across the states. The total number of candidates to have appeared is reportedly 3,32,913. The candidate had reportedly applied for a teacher’s post in Shivamogga.

