On KBC, Amitabh Bachchan Affirms Laborer’s Son 'Mazdoor Ka Beta Malik Banega'

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has given his fans some groundbreaking films in his illustrious career, spanning over five decades. The Big B has proven his versatility, dishing out noteworthy movies even at the age of 80. Although Amitabh’s stardom has reached its pinnacle, the actor refuses to settle down. Besides featuring in two back-to-back films this year, namely Goodbye and Uunchai, Amitabh has also retained his legacy of continuing with his cult classic reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

Like every other episode, the upcoming one also seems to be stored with something new as is evident from the short promo shared on Instagram by the official Instagram page of Sony Entertainment Television. Brace yourselves though, as it will be an emotional watch for sure. Check out the video below:

In the heart-touching clip, viewers are introduced to a daily wager, Mohsin Khan Mansuri who is a loader by profession in the fruits and grain market in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara. Speaking about his dreams, the hardworking man says that he wants to start his own business in the future. Mohsin owns a master’s degree in history and has given several interviews looking for a job.

However, according to the man, companies have turned him down by saying that “Mazdoor ka beta mazdoor hi banega” or a laborer’s son will always be a laborer. Mohsin’s pure innocence has left the social media users and the audience present in the show teary-eyed. Amitabh also rested his faith in the young lad and assured him that one day, Mohsin will rise to become the owner of his business from just being a labourer’s son.

“M.A. Mohsin Khan, apne parishram se aap zindagi ki baazi maar jayenge! Logon ko jo kehna hai woh kehte reh jayenge…” read the Instagram caption of the promo.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is not just about winning the game. The program is also an experience where people from all walks of life share their interesting stories in public. The upcoming episode of KBC will be featuring many such people, struggling to make an identity in the world. From a labourer’s son to a housewife wanting to achieve something in her life, the latest KBC episode indeed looks like a touching one.

Meanwhile, talking about Amitabh, the actor was last seen in the film Uunchai. The film which revolves around the topic of friendship also stars Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, and Parineeti Chopra in important roles. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai has received rave reviews from moviegoers.

