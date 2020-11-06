On Kevin Jonas' Birthday, Priyanka Chopra, Nick and Joe Jonas Share Sweet Wishes

It was Kevin Jonas' birthday on November 5 and he has turned 33. Wishes and messages poured in for the singer-songwriter. Priyanka Chopra also had the perfect picture to wish her eldest brother-in-law on the occasion. She took to her Instagram stories to mark Kevin’s special day. Sharing a throwback picture of Kevin with his two adorable kids, the actress wrote, “Happy Birthday to this rad dad. Lots of love (heart emoji),” on her Instagram handle.

Nick took to his Instagram page on the occasion to wish his elder brother. He shared a candid photo with Kevin taken during one of their concerts together. Younger brother Nick is dressed in an ochre coloured suit, whereas, big brother, Kevin is wearing a green three piece as he plays the guitar. The actor-singer wrote, “Happy birthday big bro. I miss you and love you man. @kevinjonas (sic).”

Joe too had the most heart-warming wish for Kevin. He picked an unseen picture from their younger days to wish his older brother. In his greetings, Joe wrote, “Happy birthday @kevinjonas love you like a brother. Miss you mate! Can’t wait to hang when it’s time! P.S. I can’t tell if that’s a mystery tooth or gum in your mouth.”

Jonas Brothers’ official Instagram handle also had an amazing post dedicated to big bro. The post comprised some special moments of Kevin with the band and his family. The caption reads, “Happy Birthday @kevinjonas!! Everyone make sure to wish @kevinjonas a very very happy birthday in the comments below. We love you big bro (sic)!”

Kevin is a complete family man, a doting husband to Danielle Jonas and dad to daughters Valentina Angelina and Alena Rose. Recently, a sweet song dedicated to the upcoming winter festival titled 'I Need You Christmas' was released by The Jonas Brothers.