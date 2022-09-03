On Kichcha Sudeep’s Birthday, Coffee Nadu Chandu Dedicates A Special Song To Him

Renowned actor Kichcha Sudeep rang in his 49th birthday on September 2. On the occasion of his birthday, internet sensation Coffee Nadu Chandu, alongside Gopi Gowdru, dedicated a special song to Sudeep in Kannada. In a video shared by him on Instagram, Chandu gave a melodious tribute to the Dabangg 3 actor in his signature style. Towards the end of the video, the duo is heard saying, “Happy Birthday, Sudeep Anna. Love you!”

In the video, the social media influencer is seen sporting a yellow polo T-shirt over grey denim jeans. He rounded off his outfit with a pair of grey sneakers and mirrored sunglasses. Along with singing, Coffee Nadu Chandu also flaunted his dance moves in the Instagram reel, which has gone viral on social media.

Check out Coffee Nadu Chandu’s Instagram reel below:

So far, Coffee Nadu Chandu’s viral video has amassed over 2 lakh views on Instagram. With more than 50k likes, hundreds of users flocked to the comment section of his post to lavish him with praises. While one user called it, “Most awaiting video,” another commented expressing, “Long live our brother, Kiccha Boss.”

Meanwhile, Kichcha Sudeep took the box office by storm with his last film, Vikrant Rona. The Anup Bhandari directorial was released on the big screen on July 28, 2022. Although the Kannada film received a mixed reaction from film critics, it managed to gross around a whopping Rs 158 to 210 crores at the box office worldwide. Sudeep played the titular role of Inspector Vikrant Rona in this hit action-adventure thriller.

After Vikrant Rona, Kichcha Sudeep is currently busy shooting for his next, titled Kabzaa. Touted to be a gangster drama set in the 1940s to 1980s, Kabzaa is directed by R Chandru. Alongside Sudeep, the upcoming film will also star Upendra in the lead role.

