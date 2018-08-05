English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
On Kishore Kumar's 89th Birth Anniversary, Actor Pays Tribute with Single
Earlier, Prashantt had recreated singer Mohammedd Rafi's O duniya ke rakhwale.
Image: News18 Creatives
Neerja fame actor Prashantt Guptha has launched his recreated version of Kishore Kumar's Ruk jaana nahi as a tribute to the late legendary singer on his 89th birth anniversary on Saturday. He hopes the song will motivate people to do better in life.
Talking about the single, Prashantt told the media in Mumbai, "'Ruk jaana nahi tu kahin haar ke' is a very inspirational and motivational song. I thought there is no better song of Kishore Kumar than this, which I wanted to present for the audience because this song has a beautiful message. This song is my tribute to Kishore Kumar and many other people who relate with lyrics and emotions of the song. Every individual is struggling in his life and wants to give up, but this song will motivate them to do better in life."
Asked about what drives him to recreate old iconic songs, Prashantt said: "I am basically an actor. I haven't taken formal training of music, but nowadays, it's a trend on digital medium to do covers of iconic songs where singers give their tribute to old songs. So, I thought I can do the same. I try to choose the songs which aren't attempted by anyone earlier and which resonate emotionally with my taste."
On his upcoming film projects, Prashantt said: "I have two short films that are releasing in the next three to four months. I will share details about it very soon. My first short film is made by producer Priti Rathi Gupta who has produced 'Karwaan'. Apart from that, there is another short film titled 'Tu'. And I am also working in few feature films and on few songs as well."
