On Koffee With Karan, Gauri Khan Reveals 5 Unknown Facts About Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is known as the king of romance but the only lady who rules his heart is none other than his wife Gauri Khan. The two have been giving us couple goals for decades now. Their chemistry is loved by their fans.

Even though Shah Rukh Khan didn’t appear in the latest season of Koffee With Karan but his wifey, recently appeared on the show. In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, Gauri opened up about her life and Shah Rukh Khan. From Shah Rukh’s temperament, and his habits to children, here are the 5 big revelations made by his wife on the show.

When Karan asked if it was difficult to be the superstar’s wife, Gauri said Shah Rukh is the easiest person she has ever met. She said she can give him anything to eat, whether it has salt or not, and he is happy. He is also quite comfortable with home, children, and their families.

When Karan asked about the family’s tough times during Aryan Khan’s arrest, Gauri said, “Nothing can be worse than the difficult phase we have gone through, but where we all stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great place. We feel love. We feel blessed. We are grateful to all those who helped us”.

Apart from this, Gauri also said that sometimes she gets the benefit of being Shah Rukh’s wife as people want to give her a project because it is a status symbol. But sometimes it works against her. She says that in 50 per cent of the cases, people do not want to give her any project because she is Shah Rukh’s wife. She also mentioned that She doesn’t blame anyone. Because there is a perception among people that being Shah Rukh’s wife, she will have more tantrums.

When Karan Johar said that Shah Rukh is so vivacious that he goes to drop every guest in their car, Gauri said, “It’s a negative thing because the party is outside or inside. People wonder where the host is.”

Apart from this, she also said SRK spends many hours in the bathroom, he watches TV, reads, and does everything inside. She also further mentioned that, unlike Shah Rukh Khan, her children are very punctual.

Lastly, Gauri reveals that Aryan does not allow her to wear a shirt or jacket and keeps an eye on her every outfit. Meanwhile, Suhana revealed Gauri’s secrets on the show and said that Gauri brings pyjamas home from British Airways and Jet Airways and wears them at home while sleeping.

