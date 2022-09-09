On Koffee With Karan, Ishaan Khatter Reveals Karina's Most Annoying Habit

One of our favourite guilty pleasures Koffee With Karan recently released its tenth episode on Disney Plus Hotstar. And giving rest to everyone’s anticipation, the show had the star cast of Phone Bhoot, which has Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter in the lead.

The trio had a blast on the show, and we could see that. The stars have made the show interesting by giving some comments related to their personal lives. Moreover, it has also been revealed that while shooting for their upcoming film Ishaan was troubled by one of Kat’s habits.

Top Showsha video

On wanting to know which of her habits irked her co-stars the most, Katrina Kaif got an interesting reply from Ishan Khatter. The actor said that although most of her habits were good, she had a habit of zoning out completely during conversations even while looking at the person, which gave the impression that she was being attentive. It is later that one realises that her mind is elsewhere. “It is like talking to a wall,” he said.

Before this Kjo posted a teaser on his Instagram and wrote, “The bringers of absolute chaos & unabashed laughter on the Koffee couch is this trio!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)



Karan begins the video by asking Katrina about Alia Bhatt’s views on “no suhaagraat.” After marrying Ranbir Kapoor, the soon-to-be mother-to-be stated, “There is no such thing as suhagraat.” You’re exhausted.” In response, Katrina snarled, “Perhaps it can be suhaag-din.” Not only that, but when the director asked Katrina to name the Instagram account she visits as a “thirst trap,” she disclosed that she visits Ranveer Singh’s profile.

In keeping with the theme of “the program that doesn’t mind its own business,” Karan asked Siddhant the million-dollar question about his relationship status. In response to Karan’s question, Siddhant stated that “he is so single that even Ishaan has become single after spending so much time with him.”

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here