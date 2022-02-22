On Leaked Call Audio About Trivikram, Bandla Ganesh Denies It's His Voice

A call recording of the actor and producer Bandla Ganesh recently went viral on social media and has been a matter of much discussion. And after a lot of discussions over whether or not the clip was fake, Bandla Ganesh has rubbished it, saying it wasn’t his voice.

In the leaked audio, Bandla was reportedly talking to one of his fans. In this conversation, he said that director Trivikram was not letting him be a part of the pre-release event of Bheemla Nayak. And this statement caused a stir on social media. Going by the reports, Bandla made this shocking revelation to a fan over a phone call.

Bheemla Nayak is an action drama, which stars Pawan Kalyan, Rana Dagubbati, Nithya Menon, and Samyuktha Menon in important roles. Now, this clip has been leaked and is grabbing attention in Tollywood.

Bandla is an actor and producer of Telugu cinema. It was in 2009 that he ventured into film production with Anjaneyulu.

Bheemla Nayak is getting ready to release with a lot of expectations attached to it. The pre-release event of the film has been postponed following the demise of AP minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy. However, the trailer of the film has been released and it has hit the right chords with the audience.

