On Legendary Tamil Comedian Raja Babu's 39th Death Anniversary, A Look at His Career

February 14 marks one of the saddest dates in Telugu cinema and entertainment history. On this day, one of the most renowned comedians of Telugu cinema Raja Babu breathed his last. His fans were utterly devastated when he died, aged only 47. One of the most cherished actors for his humility, Raja Babu was thoroughly concerned for the upliftment of education. He donated a lot of money for this purpose. This year, on his 39th death anniversary, let us have a look at the legendary comedian’s career.

Initially, Raja Babu had worked as a teacher. In 1960, he embarked on his acting career with the film Samajam. The legendary comedian’s craze can be gauged from the fact that he got paid the same amount as prominent actors like N.T. Rama Rao would get.

Raja Babu breathed his last on February 14, 1983. At the time of his death, Raja had two sons namely Nagendra Babu and Mahesh Babu. Both brothers are now successfully settled in America. They have established a software company there. The value of this company is nearly Rs 3o crore.

Many believed that when Raja Babu died, he had no assets, but that was not true. Raja Babu had already accumulated a lot of wealth.

In a recent interview, Raja Babu’s elder brother Chitti Babu gave a detailed account of his assets.

The saddest part about Raja Babu’s life was that the legendary comedian left for his heavenly abode even without enjoying all the wealth he had accumulated. Chittibabu had given a detailed account of Raja Babu’s lavish lifestyle.

He revealed that Raja Babu used to drive foreign cars in the 1970s. In those days, Raja Babu even went on to purchase a foreign car from Shivaji Ganesan amounting to lakhs.

