Myra Vaikul is Looking Cute as a Button in Latest Pictures

Marathi television has several popular child artists. They win hearts not just with their adorable presence on TV but also with their natural acting skills. Popular social media star Myra Vaikul is one of them. Just three years old, this child artist has become successful in making her name in the industry.

Myra stars alongside Shreyas Talpade and Prarthana Behere in Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath as Pari. Since Myra’s first appearance on the show, the audience has loved her for sweet moments and dialogues.

Recently she posted a few pictures on her Instagram handle on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. “Happy Maharashtra day. Proud to be Marathi, Proud to be a part of Maharashtra," read the caption.

She looked adorable dressed in Marathi traditional attire. The picture received more than 25,000 likes within a day. Users were putting in various sweet comments. One of the users commented, “So nice, Myra," another said, “Jai Maharashtra." A third said, “Expression queen." This cutie has gained a lot of popularity on her Instagram and she has 456k followers on her profile.

Myra is her real self on-screen. She is the same at home and with the actors on the sets. She is too talkative and very active at the same time. Playing the role of Pari was not difficult for her because, in real life too, she is just like her onscreen character Pari.

Earlier she showcased her Marathi pride on Shiv Jayanti and dressed up in traditional Marathi gear.

She wore a pink saree with a green border, which she accessorised with ornaments such as bangles, earrings and the traditional Marathi nose-ring. She looks extremely cute and beautiful in this attire. The video has over 78,000 likes. People showered love on Myra, calling her “cute" and “adorable".

