On Mahesh Babu's Birthday, Distributors To Re-release Pokiri For Noble Cause

To make Mahesh Babu’s birthday extra special this year, his 2006 film Pokiri will be re-released. The distributors have decided to donate the entire remuneration of Pokiri special shows to Help Children’s Heart Operations and Education for Poor kids through Mahesh Babu (MB) Foundation. The news was shared by Mahesh Babu’s wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar. She shared an official announcement and captioned it as “Huge thank you to all the super fans for arranging special screenings for Pokiri all over the world!! Immensely grateful for all the love! August 9th couldn’t be any better.”

The announcement reads, “On the occasion of Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Birthday, The Special Shows of his film POKIRI have been Planned Worldwide on AUGUST 9th in the grandest way possible. Right from the announcement to till date, the response has been Phenomenal, Tickets were sold within Minutes for special shows.

“With Such outpour of Love from everywhere, Our Super Fans and Our Beloved Distributors have decided to donate the entire amount of Pokiri Special Shows to Help Children’s Heart Operations and Education for Poor Kids through MB Foundation.”

“We take immense pride in announcing this initiative and extend our deepest gratitude to our fans and distributors for supporting us. We would surely look forward to doing many such noble works shortly in the best way possible by following the footsteps of our hero SUPERSTAR MAHESH BABU. Like Hero Like FANS. This August 9th going to be Super Special,” reads the note.

Mahesh Babu’s Pokiri was directed by Puri Jagannadh and was a Telugu movie. The film also had Ileana D’Cruz and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. The film was officially remade in Bollywood by the title Wanted and starred Salman Khan.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in SSMB28, which will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Pooja Hegde is playing his love interest in the film, which will be bankrolled by S Radhakrishna under the Haarika & Hassine Creations.

