On Mahesh Babu's Birthday, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, Rakul Preet Singh, Others Send Best Wishes

South star Mahesh Babu has turned 47 today but he still looks like a young star in his early 30s. On his birthday, celebs from the Indian film industry have filled social media with greetings and heartwarming wishes. In case you missed it, to mark Mahesh Babu's birthday, several theatres worldwide are re-running his blockbuster cop film Pokiri for a noble cause.

On Tuesday, many celebrities poured in wishes for the Maharshi star on the occasion. Chiranjeevi wished the actor on Twitter as he shared a candid picture of them and penned a heart-melting note in Telugu.

Ram Charan also wrote, “Happiest Birthday Mahesh Babu! Wishing you lots of happiness and a great year ahead.”

Happiest Birthday @urstrulyMahesh !

Wishing you lots of happiness and great year ahead — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) August 9, 2022

Veteran Malayam actor Mammootty also sent his wishes and tweeted, “Happy Birthday Dear Mahesh Babu garu. Wishing you a great year ahead with lots of happiness and success. Stay Blessed.”

Happy Birthday Dear @urstrulyMahesh garu Wishing you a great year ahead with lots of happiness and success. Stay Blessed#HappyBirthdayMaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/27rn15HpLv — Mammootty (@mammukka) August 9, 2022

“Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu anna! Wishing you lots of joy and success as always!” tweeted Jr NTR.

Happy Birthday @urstrulymahesh anna! Wishing you lots of joy and success as always! — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 9, 2022

Rakul Preet Singh also wished her Spyder co-actor and wrote, “Happy happy bday to the forever charming Mahesh Babu… wishing you abundance of everything!! Keep shining,”

Happppy happppy bdayyyy to the forever charming @urstrulyMahesh .. wishing you abundance of everything!! Keep shining ❤️ — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) August 9, 2022

Venkatesh Daggubati shared a still from Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu. He called the birthday boy his 'Chinnoda'.

Happy birthday dearest @urstrulyMahesh!

Wishing you love and laughter this year Chinnoda ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jPcmyazO8v — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) August 9, 2022

Former actress and Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar also penned a heartfelt note and said “You light up my world like nobody else! Happy birthday MB! Here's to many more crazy years together!! Love you, now and always.”

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in SSMB28 opposite Pooja Hegde.

