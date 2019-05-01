On Manna Dey's 100th Birth Anniversary, Here are 5 Iconic Tracks by the Singer

May 1 marks the 100th birth anniversary of the late singer Manna Dey. Born in 1919, Prabodh Chandra Dey, who became famed as Manna Dey, passed away in 2013 at the age of 94, leaving behind a mesmerizing career spanning decades that contained over 4,000 songs in both films and otherwise.Known to be a versatile singer, Dey was known to sing in a number of languages including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Assamese, Bhojpuri and Punjabi, among others. However, it was Bollywood who made him a superstar, where he delivered hit songs like Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli (picturised on Rajesh Khanna), Ek Chatur Naar and became Raj Kapoor's voice in Aye Bhai Zara Dekh Ke Chalo, among other notable hits.Here's a look at the top 5 songs the legendary Dey sang in films on his centenary birth anniversary.Yeh Dosti from Sholay: Undoubtedly, a cult song, the duet between Manna Dey and Kishore Kumar is considered to be an anthem-of-sorts on friendship and was picturised on Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra.Aao Twist Karein from Bhoot Bangla: With this 1965 rock n roll number, Manna Dey broke free from his classical music bent and showed a whole new other side to his vocal talents.Aye Meri Zohra Jabeen from Waqt: Another cult classic, the qawwali composition from the 1965 movie sees a middle-aged father telling his wife that she remains the most beautiful woman in his life and was sung effortlessly by the singer.Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli from Anand: Filmed on Rajesh Khanna, this soulful song from the 1970 film Anand speaks about the vagaries of life and was composed by Salil Chowdhury. The lyrics were by Yogesh.Aaja Sanam from Chori Chori: A duet by Lata Mangeshkar and Manna Dey, the song from Chori Chori is one of the most romantic numbers to have been created in Bollywood.Listen to the songs here: