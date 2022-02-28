On Marathi Language Day, Actor Bharat Jadhav's Important Message

The Marathi language day is observed on February 27, which also marks the birth anniversary of poet V.V. Shirwadkar, commonly known by pen name Kusumagraj. V.V Shirwadkar contributed a lot to the Marathi language with his short stories, poems, novels etc. On this occasion, artists, including prominent Marathi actor Bharat Jadhav, conveyed good wishes.

Bharat wrote the caption in Marathi. He talked about the importance of the Marathi language in our daily lives. According to Bharat, we need to embrace the Marathi language with all its sweetness and flaws. Bharat wrote that only then the curiosity to read, speak and learn the Marathi language can be created in the hearts of Marathi people.

Bharat has been seen in numerous Marathi plays, serials and films to date. He is counted as one of the leading actors in the Marathi industry. Bharat has also been seen in Hindi films like Vaastav: The Reality and Hathyar: Face to Face with Reality and others.

Advertisement

Bharat’s act has been appreciated in the Marathi play Sahi Re Sahi and its sequel Punha Sahi Re Sahi. While performing a play repeatedly, it is not easy for an actor to perform without compromising the quality of acting. Bharat managed to give a spectacular performance every time he did this play without compromising on his acting.

Bharat has also essayed roles that address some crucial problems of society. His film Shikshanachya Aicha Gho addressed the problem of suicides among children due to failure in exams. He also played the role of Namya, a young and hard-working dabbawala.

His play All The Best has completed 8000 shows across India in multiple languages. Apart from Bharat, Ankush Chaudhari, Sanjay Narvekar and Sampada Jogalekar Kulkarni were also a part of this play. On the work front Bharat will be working with Swapnil Joshi on a yet to be titled project.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.