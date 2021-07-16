On Marriage Query, Rakhi Sawant Compares Herself With Salman Khan

Actress Rakhi Sawant’s marriage has always been a hot topic of discussion on social media platforms. While she was locked in the house of Bigg Boss in Season 14, she revealed that she had married businessman Ritesh. However, she has never introduced him to the media. She had made various claims about her husband in the reality show, including that he was already married and even has a child. Rakhi said he doesn’t want to reveal his identity and accept her publicly.

On Thursday, Rakhi was spotted at an event where she was swaying to her latest hit Dream Mein Entry. She was dressed in a pink off-shoulder dress and striking boots. Later, when she was interacting with the paparazzi about the new music video, one of them asked her about her plans for another marriage.

To this, Rakhi asked the paps why they ask such questions. She questioned them if they do not like her being single and happy. She added that like reporters trouble Bollywood star Salman Khan with this question; they perturb her too. “Everyone keeps insisting on getting married. But what do people actually get after marriage?” she said.

Last month, Rakhi had expressed her wish of participating in Season 15 of Bigg Boss with her husband. In an interview with an entertainment portal, she said if the couple is invited to join the next season she wants Salman and other contestants to teach Ritesh a lesson that it’s not okay to leave one’s wife alone. Rakhi said she wants her relationship to work.

Earlier, there were reports that Ritesh was living separately, but Rakhi said he has neither left her nor does he live with her.

