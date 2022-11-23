On #Metoo Accused Sajid Khan’s 52nd birthday, A Look At His Controversial Life

Writer-director Sajid Khan celebrates his 52nd birthday today. He embarked on his journey in the entertainment industry with a cameo role in Deewar, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor. Sajid catapulted to fame with his directorial Housefull franchise, and music and film-based show Ikke Pe Ikka, among others. However, his golden phase in the industry was cut short by accusations of sexual harassment by actresses like Saloni Chopra, Rachel White and others. Here’s a look at his controversial journey so far.

Jailed at the age of 15

Sajid started indulging in malpractices like theft at the age of 10 and even landed in jail. The most embarrassing phase of his life was when he was caught stealing a camera and shoes from his relative Honey Irani’s house.

Failed thrice in class 10th

Sajid was not interested in pursuing education and failed thrice in Class 10 because of that. Instead of studying, he found himself more attracted to reading superhero comics and watching films.

#Metoo allegations

Sajid’s career suffered a severe setback in 2018 when multiple women from the industry came out to share their #MeToo experiences against him. Their accounts described how Sajid made them highly uncomfortable and sexually exploited them. Indian model Paula had claimed that the filmmaker tried to touch her inappropriately and also asked her to strip before him.

Another actress Aahana Kumra alleged that Sajid asked her inappropriate questions when she met him for work. She talked about her ordeal with one of the renowned newspapers and made a startling revelation about the Heyy Baby director. Aahana said that Sajid asked her, “Would you have sex with a dog if I gave you Rs 100 crore?"

Stint in Bigg Boss 16

Despite the accusations, Sajid was roped into the popular reality show Bigg Boss 16, hosted by actor Salman Khan. Viewers, as well as some celebrities, were extremely angry with this decision by the makers. They expressed their sadness that despite these serious allegations, Sajid was given a platform by the makers.

