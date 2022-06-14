On Mika Di Vohte, Girl Kisses Singer, Shouts 'I Love You'

Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohte is set to start on June 19 and will broadcast on Star Bharat at 8 PM. In this show, Singer Mika Singh will be seen with 12 girls from different corners of the world. During the promo of the show on YouTube, one of the 12 girls looked too excited after seeing Mika which even scared the singer as he advised her to control herself.

Superstar Mika Singh is a well-known name in the industry and his music is almost omnipresent. His Punjabi songs have become a sensation around the world. For the last month, there has been a buzz around his Swayamvar. With only a few days left for the show to release, fans are waiting to see who Mika will choose as his wife.

The Swayamvar will take place in Jodhpur, and promos for the show are constantly being released on Star Bharat’s Instagram and YouTube channels. Mika can be seen excited about the show in these promos. Recently, in of the promos, a girl participating in the show was even more excited than Mika.

In the video, the girl can be seen wearing a black outfit and entering the stage with a plate in her hand. After seeing his excitement, Mika signals her to stop, but the girl kisses Mika as soon as she enters the stage. She then gets down on her knees with open arms and says, “I love you, Mika.” Seeing this, Mika is shocked and says, “control Ji control”. The girl replies “Nahi Hota.”

According to sources, many celebrity guests will also be entering the show to help Mika decide on his bride-to-be. The show is said to be available on Disney Hotstar.

