On Mohanlal's Birthday, 9 Lesser-known Facts About the Legendary Actor

Mohanlal, the Malayalam superstar, turns 61 today. One of the finest actors of Indian cinema, Mohanlal has been often described as ‘The Complete Actor’. Having acted in over 340 films in a career spanning over 40 years, the very versatile actor is much loved and respected by fans and peers alike. With a massive fan following, Mohanlal is lovingly called ‘Lalettan’. There are many interesting facts about this superstar that are probably not known to the public. Today on the special occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about him:

Mohanlal aka Mohanlal Viswanathan received 5 National Film Awards and 9 Kerala State Film Awards.

He is the recipient of Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan for his incredible contribution to cinema.

He received an honorary Doctor of Letters from the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit and University of Calicut.

Mohanlal is a very generous man who is actively involved in charitable activities. His ViswaSanthi Foundation, a non-profit charitable organisation, is an outcome of his philanthropic mindset.

Now, a seasoned actor, Mohanlal was a professional wrestler once upon a time. His dedication to wrestling was so intense that the man had won Kerala State Wrestling Championship (1977-1978). He had also received the honorary Black belt of Taekwondo from Seoul, Korea (The World Taekwondo Headquarters).

The actor made his acting debut at the age of 18 in a film titled Thiranottam (1978). But the movie never got its immediate release. In 2013, after 25 years, the movie found its way to the cinemas.

He has done playback singing for 31 songs. All 31 songs were from the films he acted in.

In 1986, Mohanlal got a total of 34 movie releases. Among them, 25 were absolute box office hits.

Mohanlal’s film Guru (fantasy film) was the first Malayalam film that was selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars (1997) under the Best Foreign Film category.

