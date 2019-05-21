On Mohanlal’s Birthday, Celebrating his Five Best Films that You Must Watch

Mohanlal Viswanathan, popularly known as Mohanlal, was born on May 21, 1960, in Elanthoor, Kerala. The Malyalam actor is also called a complete actor, thanks to his numerous talents that include acting, producing and playback-singing.The Lucifer actor has worked in more than 300 Malyalam movies. He made his film debut in 1980 with Manjil Virinja Pookkal. The Mollywood superstar has also worked in the Tamil, Hindi and Telugu film industries.His debut in the Tamil film industry or Kollywood was with Mani Ratnam's Iruvar. In 2019, he made his Tollywood debut with Manamantha. Ram Gopal Varma marked his entry in Bollywood with his film Company, which also starred Vivek Oberoi in an important role.As the actor celebrates his 59th birthday, here’s a look at some of his best films that you should watch if you haven’t already.This 1989 Malayalam movie stars Mohanlal along with Thilakan, Parvathy and Kaviyoor Ponnamma. It is about a Malayali youth Sethumadhavan, played by Mohanlal, and how his hopes are shattered by societal expectations.It was directed by Sibi Malayil and written by AK Lohithadas. For his performance in the film, Mohanlal bagged the National Film Award (Special Jury) in 1989 “for portraying young man's agony and pain marvellously and in a unique style.”One of the highest-grossing movies of all time, it is based on the rivalry between Mangalassery Neelakantan (played by Mohanlal) and Mundakkal Shekaran (played by Napoleon). Counted among the best films of Mohanlal’s career, it won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Popular Film.A 1987 Malayalam satirical comedy film, Nadodikattu revolves around two young men, Ramdas (Mohanlal) and Vijayan (Sreenivasan) who, unable to find any job in Kerala, plan to go to Dubai for work. However, they get duped in the gulf nation and end up returning to Tamil Nadu.This 2009 Malyalam thriller stars Mohanlal, Suresh Menon, Murali Gopy and Bhumika Chawla. Another box office wonder, it has Mohanlal as Jose, who introduces himself as the 7th grade classmate of forgetful Unni aka Suresh Menon. The film was widely appreciated for Mohanlal’s performance and also bagged him the Filmfare for Best Actor.Directed by Padmarajan, Season stars Mohanlal and Gavin Packard in lead roles. Though the film failed to get commercial success, it has become popular as a cult classic. Mohanlal’s performance in the movie earned him a lot of appreciation, especially from critics. The movie is said to be much ahead of its time and one of the best revenge thrillers in Mollywood.