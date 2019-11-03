On Monali Thakur's Birthday, Listen to the 5 Most Popular Songs by the Singer

Playback singer and actress Monali Thakur celebrates her birthday on November 3. Daughter of the legendary Bengali musician Shakti Thakur, Monali was trained in Hindustani classical music from a very young age.

Apart from being a renowned singer and National Award recipient, Monali has also acted in several films. She made her Bollywood debut with Lakshmi. The Nagesh Kukunoor directorial was about human trafficking and child prostitution.

Monali is also a trained Bharatnatyam dancer. In western dance forms, she is trained in hip hop and salsa. Nonetheless, Monali has achieved highest recognition in the field of music and has appeared in several singing reality TV shows as a judge or an expert.

On her birthday, let's take a look at her five most melodious contributions to Hindi music.

Zara Zara Touch Me

Monali got her breakthrough in Hindi playback singing with music director Pritam's composition for Abbas Mustan's 2008 release Race. The song was a big success and she also got nominated in the IIFA Awards best playback singer (female) category.

Khwab Dekhe

From the same film 'Race', Monali was initially signed for only one song. However, directors Abbas-Mustan were so impressed with her voice that music director Pritam roped her in for this song as well.

Aga Bai

This song from the film Aiyyaa released in 2012. The song was jointly sung by Monali and Shalmali Kholgade and became very popular.

Sawaar Loon

From the film Lootera released in 2013, this is one of the most popular songs sung by Monali. It won her a Filmfare Award for best female playback singer.

Moh Moh Ke Dhaage

Monali bagged her first National Award by lending her voice to this beautiful composition from the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Anu Malik composed the song. The male version was sung by Papon.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.