On Mother's Day, Milind Soman's 80-year-old Mom Shows How to Ace the Push-up Challenge

A video posted by fitness enthusiast Milind Soman shows him doing push-ups alongside his 80-year-old mother Usha. Check it out.

News18.com

Updated:May 13, 2019, 11:52 AM IST
On Mother's Day, Milind Soman's 80-year-old Mom Shows How to Ace the Push-up Challenge
Image: Milind Soman/Instagram
Out of the many showbiz celebrities who are looked up to by people for major fitness goals, Milind Soman tops the chart by many a miles! His natural inclination towards motivating others to adopt a healthy lifestyle, like him, has not gone unnoticed either.

In a latest video posted by the actor/model/fitness promoter, we can see both Milind and his 80-year-old mother inspiring young and old people alike. The video by Milind is a tribute to his mother Usha, and all the mothers around the world. In the clip, he can be seen by his mother's side, who is wearing a saree, as both do push-ups on a local beach.

Captioning the video, which is now going viral, Milind wrote, "While taking care of us and everyone else around, very often our mothers neglect to look after themselves. This mothers day let's show our love for our mothers by helping them stay fit & motivating them to invest in themselves. It's never too late."

After the push-ups, 53-year-old Milind says, "This message is for all the mothers out there. Take a little bit of time out for yourselves everyday even if it is five or 10 minutes, whatever you can manage. We want to see all of you super fit. Happy Mother's Day."



Comments started flooding Milind's feed as soon as the video surfaced. One user wrote, "You and your strong mother are inspiration to everyone," while another one said, "Wow wow !!! Unbelievable. God bless her."

Milind Soman

This is not the first time that Usha Soman has participated in fitness related activities. In 2016, she ran a marathon, barefoot in a sari in Maharashtra. She has also participated in several 100 km walks.

