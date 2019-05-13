English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
On Mother's Day, Milind Soman's 80-year-old Mom Shows How to Ace the Push-up Challenge
A video posted by fitness enthusiast Milind Soman shows him doing push-ups alongside his 80-year-old mother Usha. Check it out.
Image: Milind Soman/Instagram
Loading...
Out of the many showbiz celebrities who are looked up to by people for major fitness goals, Milind Soman tops the chart by many a miles! His natural inclination towards motivating others to adopt a healthy lifestyle, like him, has not gone unnoticed either.
In a latest video posted by the actor/model/fitness promoter, we can see both Milind and his 80-year-old mother inspiring young and old people alike. The video by Milind is a tribute to his mother Usha, and all the mothers around the world. In the clip, he can be seen by his mother's side, who is wearing a saree, as both do push-ups on a local beach.
Captioning the video, which is now going viral, Milind wrote, "While taking care of us and everyone else around, very often our mothers neglect to look after themselves. This mothers day let's show our love for our mothers by helping them stay fit & motivating them to invest in themselves. It's never too late."
After the push-ups, 53-year-old Milind says, "This message is for all the mothers out there. Take a little bit of time out for yourselves everyday even if it is five or 10 minutes, whatever you can manage. We want to see all of you super fit. Happy Mother's Day."
Comments started flooding Milind's feed as soon as the video surfaced. One user wrote, "You and your strong mother are inspiration to everyone," while another one said, "Wow wow !!! Unbelievable. God bless her."
This is not the first time that Usha Soman has participated in fitness related activities. In 2016, she ran a marathon, barefoot in a sari in Maharashtra. She has also participated in several 100 km walks.
Follow @News18Movies for more
In a latest video posted by the actor/model/fitness promoter, we can see both Milind and his 80-year-old mother inspiring young and old people alike. The video by Milind is a tribute to his mother Usha, and all the mothers around the world. In the clip, he can be seen by his mother's side, who is wearing a saree, as both do push-ups on a local beach.
Captioning the video, which is now going viral, Milind wrote, "While taking care of us and everyone else around, very often our mothers neglect to look after themselves. This mothers day let's show our love for our mothers by helping them stay fit & motivating them to invest in themselves. It's never too late."
After the push-ups, 53-year-old Milind says, "This message is for all the mothers out there. Take a little bit of time out for yourselves everyday even if it is five or 10 minutes, whatever you can manage. We want to see all of you super fit. Happy Mother's Day."
View this post on Instagram
While taking care of us and everyone else around, very often our mothers neglect to look after themselves. This mothers day let's show our love for our mothers by helping them stay fit & motivating them to invest in themselves. It's never too late. Usha Soman, my mother. 80 years young. #mothersday #love #mom #momgoals #fitwomen4fitfamilies #fitness #fitnessmotivation #healthylifestyle #fitterin2019 #livetoinspire make every day mother's day!!!!! 😃😃😃
Comments started flooding Milind's feed as soon as the video surfaced. One user wrote, "You and your strong mother are inspiration to everyone," while another one said, "Wow wow !!! Unbelievable. God bless her."
This is not the first time that Usha Soman has participated in fitness related activities. In 2016, she ran a marathon, barefoot in a sari in Maharashtra. She has also participated in several 100 km walks.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Netflix is Becoming More Transparent, as it Readies For Battles With Disney+ And Apple TV+
- IPL 2019 Final | Want to Lift the World Cup Trophy as Well: Hardik
- Aditya Seal is Upset People Love Avengers: Endgame but Find Student of the Year 2 'Unrealistic'
- Hero Xpulse 200, 200T First Ride Review: Return of the Impulse?
- TikTok User Shares Video of Him Emerging from Police Van in Nagpur, Raises Eyebrows
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results