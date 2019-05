On Mother's Day, Sameera Reddy Shares Heartfelt Post for 'Warrior' Sonali Bendre

Sameera Reddy, who is on her way to embracing motherhood for a second time, took to Instagram to celebrate Mother's Day by sharing a heartfelt post about Sonali Bendre and her inspirational fight with cancer.Sameera wrote on Instagram,"It was exactly one year ago I met Sonali at Miss Malini’s studio . We were shooting for the girl tribe show. Just a few weeks later I heard she was diagnosed with cancer . And in this one year Sonali has gone through so much and come out such a winner. She has been an amazing mother to Ranveer and i am sure it was tough on him and her husband with the sudden shock of being diagnosed. I can only imagine what they went through."She added, "I told her recently that I felt how in this picture she was the Sonali Bendre of the past and how now in her new avatar she is a powerful warrior who has emerged even more graceful and courageous and I respect her for it . She inspires me and this Mother’s Day i want to recognise her determination as something we all can learn from. #happymothersday #mothersday #everyday #strong #mom #mother #woman #respect #motherhood #inspire #sonalibendre"In another post, Sameera shared an image with a friend, who she terms her "encyclopaedia on motherhood." The image shows Sameera falunting her baby bump while she laughs off into the camera. See here:Also Read: Mother’s Day 2019: Here are 7 Quintessential Mums of Indian Cinema Follow @News18Movies for more