On Mother's Day, Sameera Reddy Shares Heartfelt Post for 'Warrior' Sonali Bendre

It was exactly one year ago I met Sonali at Miss Malini’s studio . We were shooting for the girl tribe show . Just a few weeks later I heard she was diagnosed with cancer . And in this one year Sonali has gone through so much and come out such a winner . She has been an amazing mother to Ranveer and i am sure it was tough on him and her husband with the sudden shock of being diagnosed. I can only imagine what they went through. I told her recently that I felt how in this picture she was the Sonali Bendre of the past and how now in her new avatar she is a powerful warrior who has emerged even more graceful and courageous and I respect her for it . She inspires me and this Mother’s Day i want to recognise her determination as something we all can learn from. #happymothersday #mothersday #everyday #strong #mom #mother #woman #respect #motherhood #inspire #sonalibendre 🙏🏻