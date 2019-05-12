On Mother's Day, Sameera Reddy Shares Heartfelt Post for 'Warrior' Sonali Bendre
Sameera Reddy shared a long Instagram post praising Sonali Bendre, while also admiring her successful fight against cancer.
Image: Sameera Reddy/Instagram
Sameera wrote on Instagram,"It was exactly one year ago I met Sonali at Miss Malini’s studio . We were shooting for the girl tribe show. Just a few weeks later I heard she was diagnosed with cancer . And in this one year Sonali has gone through so much and come out such a winner. She has been an amazing mother to Ranveer and i am sure it was tough on him and her husband with the sudden shock of being diagnosed. I can only imagine what they went through."
She added, "I told her recently that I felt how in this picture she was the Sonali Bendre of the past and how now in her new avatar she is a powerful warrior who has emerged even more graceful and courageous and I respect her for it . She inspires me and this Mother’s Day i want to recognise her determination as something we all can learn from. #happymothersday #mothersday #everyday #strong #mom #mother #woman #respect #motherhood #inspire #sonalibendre"
In another post, Sameera shared an image with a friend, who she terms her "encyclopaedia on motherhood." The image shows Sameera falunting her baby bump while she laughs off into the camera. See here:
Parul aka @mumbaimummy is my encyclopaedia on motherhood & she is a mom of 4! Yes you heard that right FOUR amazing kids! I’ve seen sometimes people judge her for it and I don’t get why . It’s her choice and she is an Incredible mom! Through the years of knowing her I realised she had to struggle through many issues . Just because she made it look easy doesn’t mean it was. She has had her share of miscarriages and has struggled with post partum issues. She chose to be a hands on mom putting her career on hold and really educating herself on every aspect of motherhood . One of my mother’s day moms I salute ! You are one rockstar Parul Kakad! #mothersday #everyday #women #respect #momlife #mom #sisterhood #weekend #happymothersday ❣️
Also Read: Mother’s Day 2019: Here are 7 Quintessential Mums of Indian Cinema
